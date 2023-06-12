Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TRV traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.66. The company had a trading volume of 232,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

