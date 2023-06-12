Bokf Na Sells 711 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.42. 240,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

