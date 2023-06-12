Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Livent were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.05. 526,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

