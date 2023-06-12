Bokf Na Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

JBT traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $118.95. 43,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,748. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $122.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

