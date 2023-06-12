Bokf Na Invests $540,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 484,922 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 44,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $703.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

