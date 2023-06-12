Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,060,918 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in HP by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

