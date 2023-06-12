Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 152,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,037,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 128,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

