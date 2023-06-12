Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,153 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Yext worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yext by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 545,455 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,782. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

