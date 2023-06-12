Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,789 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of SPOT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.65. 467,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $157.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

