Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,214 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,603,000 after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,567 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,650. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

