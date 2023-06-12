Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,721 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,721 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Insteel Industries worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 249,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,752. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $622.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.05 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.98%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

