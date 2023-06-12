Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.79. 1,860,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $79.37.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

