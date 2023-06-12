Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,947 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of BlueLinx worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $73,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 183.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlueLinx by 248.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXC traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,319. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $94.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $844.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

