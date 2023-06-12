Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.32. 1,854,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,262. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

