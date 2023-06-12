Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $223,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

