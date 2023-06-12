Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 191,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.