Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 3,000 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.45. 76,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

