11,548 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 344,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,362. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.