Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,125 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF stock remained flat at $17.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

