Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS ITB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.76. 2,292,766 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

