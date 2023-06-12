Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 414 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.41. 1,381,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

