Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,021,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,380,000 after buying an additional 381,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 365,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,935. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

