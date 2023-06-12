Bokf Na Has $476,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.