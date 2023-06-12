Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,746,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,945,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

