Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177,217 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.19% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,859. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.