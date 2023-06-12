Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Stock Down 1.6 %

APA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,956. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.