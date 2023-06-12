Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $445,000 in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,458 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 367.7% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 154,294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TPG by 64.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 117,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 335.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

