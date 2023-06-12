Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 47,803 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 85,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.22. 7,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,345. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

About Royce Global Value Trust

