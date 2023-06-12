Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

OEF traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $201.09. 45,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,018. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

