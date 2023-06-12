Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Stake Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $129,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

