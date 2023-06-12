Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 243 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,941,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $961,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,941,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,731. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.