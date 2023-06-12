Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNTV. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 2,767.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,745,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 71.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 6,909.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,407,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 264.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, CFO Richard Sullivan sold 23,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $217,025.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,238 shares of company stock worth $1,155,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV remained flat at $9.45 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,208. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

