Natixis Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Sonos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sonos by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. 449,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,885. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $390,083. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

