Natixis Acquires 57,084 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 423.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Roblox were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.01. 3,029,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,230,744. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

