Natixis Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dover were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.48. 219,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,624. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.