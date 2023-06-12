The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Buckle worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Buckle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,774. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

