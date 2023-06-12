Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fortis were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

FTS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.13. 139,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.