Natixis Reduces Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,780,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:INSP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,066. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $316.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.