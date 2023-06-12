Natixis Reduces Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.11% of TransMedics Group worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 415,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 36,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 597,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after buying an additional 267,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 188,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,435. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at $39,523,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,523,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,026 shares of company stock worth $2,556,128 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

