Natixis Invests $2.22 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Natixis acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.26. 1,222,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,963. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,070 shares of company stock worth $2,737,912. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

