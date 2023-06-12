Natixis Purchases Shares of 156,200 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Natixis owned 0.59% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $965,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

ARCT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,206. The firm has a market cap of $728.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.