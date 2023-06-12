Natixis Invests $2.43 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Natixis acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Saia by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.56. 155,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $308.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.