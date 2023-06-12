Natixis Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.81. 286,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,908. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.