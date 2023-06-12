iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

iMedia Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

IMBIL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

