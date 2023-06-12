tomiNet (TOMI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.68 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $5.22 or 0.00020187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $345.18 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 5.14068168 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,180,574.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

