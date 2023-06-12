CHS Inc. (CHSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.77. 4,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,335. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.
About CHS
