SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock remained flat at $24.36 on Monday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

