Biconomy (BICO) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $119.21 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,461,300 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

