iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 181,515 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

