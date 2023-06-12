Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,484,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,719,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 570,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.